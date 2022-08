PR IMAGE

A supplied image obtained on Monday, August 1, 2022, of an elite team of nine cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, who set a new record for the deepest cave in Australia atTasmania’s Niggly and Growling Swallet cave system, on Saturday. (AAP Image/Supplied by The Southern Tasmanian Caverneers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY