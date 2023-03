Chapeau! Großer Bayern-Sieg gegen Mbappé und Messi

Lionel Messi’s Champions League Honours in past 6 years:



2017: Lost 3-0 vs Juventus

2018: Blew a 4-1 lead vs Roma

2019: Blew a 3-0 lead vs Liverpool

2020: Lost 8-2 vs Bayern

2021: Lost 5-2 vs PSG

2022: Blew a 2-0 lead vs Real Madrid

2023: Lost 3-0 vs Bayern Munich



