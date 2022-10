Iranische Menschenrechtler: 17-Jährige von Sittenpolizei totgeprügelt

🛑 #urgent 🛑#Arnica_Ghaem_Maqami died yesterday.



17-year-old Arnica died after being hit by a baton from behind and falsely told that she was thrown from the fourth floor!

Security agents deliberately took him to army hospital.#Iran#Mahsa_Amini‌ @amnesty@AlArabiya_Fa pic.twitter.com/80lbuJSkOH