Kim Cattrall trauert um ihre Mutter

Ihre Mutter stammte aus Großbritannien und wurde 93 Jahre alt. Kim Catrall verabschiedet sich von ihrer Mama Shane.

dpa

Berlin-„Sex and the City“-Star Kim Cattrall hat auf Instagram ihrer gestorbenen Mutter gedacht. Die 66-Jährige schrieb: „Ruhe in Frieden, Mama.“ Dazu setzte sie ein Herz-Emoji und „Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022“. Im März hatte die Schauspielerin ihrer Mutter auf Twitter zum 93. Geburtstag gratuliert.

Kim Cattrall wurde mit ihrer Rolle als Samantha Jones in der HBO-Erfolgsserie „Sex and the City“ weltberühmt. Geboren wurde die Schauspielerin in Liverpool in Großbritannien. Die Mutter war Sekretärin, der Vater Ingenieur. Noch als Cattrall ein Baby war, wanderte die Familie nach Kanada aus. Mit elf Jahren nahm Cattrall erstmals Schauspielunterricht und bekam früh erste Rollen.

Meistgelesene Artikel

Wissenschaftler über Aquadom: „Wir gingen davon aus, dass sie sicher sind“

Berlin

19.12.2022

Vermisst: Elfjährige aus Brandenburg verschwunden

News

19.12.2022

Unerlaubte Untervermietung in Berlin: „Eine Wohnung zu kündigen ist unsolidarisch“

Berlin

gestern

Lesen Sie mehr zum Thema

GroßbritannienSex and the City