Kim Cattrall trauert um ihre Mutter Ihre Mutter stammte aus Großbritannien und wurde 93 Jahre alt. Kim Catrall verabschiedet sich von ihrer Mama Shane. dpa

Berlin -„Sex and the City“-Star Kim Cattrall hat auf Instagram ihrer gestorbenen Mutter gedacht. Die 66-Jährige schrieb: „Ruhe in Frieden, Mama.“ Dazu setzte sie ein Herz-Emoji und „Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022“. Im März hatte die Schauspielerin ihrer Mutter auf Twitter zum 93. Geburtstag gratuliert.