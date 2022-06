And the winner of The World's Ugliest Dog competition is...



Mr. Happy Face - a 17-year-old Chinese Crested mix rescued from a hoarder house and covered in tumors. Mr. Happy Face took home a trophy and a $1500 prize. #uglydog @afpphoto #worldsugliestdogcontest

(Josh Edelson/AFP) pic.twitter.com/pSDEcM3c3e