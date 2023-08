Daily Heil : "HOLIDAY CHAOS FEAR OVER EU 'BIG BROTHER' VISAS"



The Tory government approved ETIAS *before* the EU Ref ("We knew what we were voting for" etc)



The chair of the ETIAS committee was British



The UK will also have an ETA 'big brother' visa from November



