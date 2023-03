Deutsche Botschaft gratuliert Indien mit „Naatu Naatu“-Tanzvideo

Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!



Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallange is open. Who's next? pic.twitter.com/uthQq9Ez3V