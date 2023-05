Starkoch Jock Zonfrillo überraschend gestorben

Supplied undated image obtained Wednesday, August 23, 2017 of chef Jock Zonfrillo from Orana in Adelaide. Infusing bush tucker with fine dining has earned Adelaide's Orana the accolade of Australia's restaurant of the year. Jock Zonfrillo's restaurant beat a host of top eateries from Melbourne and Sydney, including Attica and Bennelong to claim the top prize at the Gourmet Traveller awards on Wednesday. (AAP Image/Gas Bag PR) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PR IMAGE