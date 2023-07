For those who missed the UFO hearings held today in Congress, Here is the Full Video!

You can bookmark it to watch later or stream it right here!#ufotwitter #UFOHearing #UFOs #UFO #UFOSightings #uaphearings #uaphearing #UAP #UAPs #uaptwitter #Aliens #AliensOnEarth pic.twitter.com/8CFyyBjaAO