„Do it! Now!“: Plea by Dervis Hizarci to Berlin Muslims

Read the German version of this article by clicking the following link.

Dear Muslims,

dear Muslim associations,

dear Imams,

dear Muslim representatives,

dear Muslim-read,

dear brothers and sisters,

even if you have already done so,

even if you do not feel addressed because you have or want nothing to do with this, even if the request to do so may seem wrong,

even if you have your own worries,

even if you are afraid or think it won't help anyway.

Even if you have done similar things in the past and nothing good came out of it, even if some of you say, „this is just lip service“, even if some say „it's too late now anyway“: Do it! Also, because the war is not a superficially religious war.

Do it! Even if you put yourselves in danger.

Do it for those who believe „it is never too late“.

Do it for those who sincerely and honestly desire it.

Do it for the children and youth in schools who are stigmatized and criminalized.

Do it!

And not because this form of expression seems right, but because the thing itself is right in content and in essence.

Do it!



Condemn violence and terror!

Condemn the terror of Hamas and other terrorist organizations that commit their acts of barbarism in the name of Islam!

Show compassion and sympathy with Jewish victims! With victims of violence, rape and murder on the Israeli side.

Show understanding that Israel - as a state for Jews - has the right to exist, as you also stand up for a Palestinian state.

Condemn the celebration and glorification of violence and terror on German streets!

Anzeige | Zum Weiterlesen scrollen

Show solidarity with Jews in Germany!

Make it clear that you understand their concerns for security, that you understand their fears and traumas, or at least that you want to understand them.

Be in solidarity with Jews and condemn anti-Semitism!

Speak out for peace and against hate, violence and war!

Do it because it is right!

Do it so that we can fill the rifts and have a ground on which we can grow and live together.

Do it so that we can be allies, so that we can have bridges. So many bridges that we don't know which one we want to walk on.

Do it for peace.

Do it for togetherness.

Do it so that it will be our task to stand in solidarity with you.

Do it so that we can tell others.

Do it so that we will be ashamed when we realize that your reach is limited.

Make it so that we are secretly ashamed when we don't stand behind you, even though you have done so, and we still don't want to admit it.

Do it for us who have been fighting anti-Semitism for years, decades. Even against the one that exists among Muslims.

Do it for us who are aware of anti-Muslim racism. For us who know that the problems that exist among Muslims are often generalized into a problem of „the Muslims.“

Do it for those who speak out on the issue of anti-Semitism, not only when it comes from Muslims.

Be in solidarity with those who speak out for you as well.

Be in solidarity with those who confront you as supposed opponents.

Be in solidarity so that you may experience solidarity.

Don't wait for the place beyond right and wrong, but be here and now.

Be right. Be wrong. Be human.

For good and against evil.

Nothing more and nothing less is at stake.

Do you have Feedback? Please write to us! briefe@berliner-zeitung.de