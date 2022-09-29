Berlin based Iranian woman: „Khamenei, Iran's women don't listen to you anymore!“

Deutsche Version | Farsi Version

Mr. Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei,



Yes, I am addressing you. Yes, I am accusing you!



Due to your father's absence, it can be assumed that he is currently indisposed and that you would like to speak in his place soon.



To take away your anticipation of „raising the word“ – you no longer have an audience.



Countless women in and outside Iran finally prohibit you from speaking.



For 43 years you have taken away any rights from the women in Iran. I think that not being forced to listen to you, Mr. Khamenei, is a right that we can take back easily!



For 43 years, you have prescribed an ideology that acts against all human rights. I would like to emphasize here, you have not exemplified Islam, no – you have methodically manipulated true believers. Exploited and polluted the religion of millions to argue your systematic oppression. For 43 years you have managed to maintain power by fomenting fear and anxiety. However, human nature shows, at some point you are no longer afraid. We are not afraid because we have nothing left to lose and we are starving.



Yes, the Iranian people are starving.



The people are starving, but not from the sanctions imposed on us because you and the government are sabotaging the nuclear negotiations. Your goal is to acquire nuclear weapons that will cut us off from the outside world in a way comparable to North Korea.



The people are starving, but not because of the weak economy in the country. Rather, it is from financing third parties, such as the Assad regime or Hezbollah, in place of the Iranian people.



The people are starving, not from the fact that you are systematically, wantonly, and daily depriving them of the right to electricity and water in order to generate cryptocurrencies in the country.



The people are starving, not from the fact that they are fleeing to foreign countries and drowning on the high seas, towards hope.



No, the Iranian people are starving because of over four decades of continued oppression.



To sum it up for you in simple terms – the people who are going out into the streets are doing so because they have been victims of your wheeling and dealing over and over again for 43 years.



You have built a corrupt system through nepotism, in which not the most suitable candidate is given office, but the one who is loyal to your antipathetic ideology. Through such false occupations, you and your government have contributed to the deaths of numerous Iranians in the Abadan and Tehran catastrophes.



You shot down the Ukrainian plane PS752 with missiles, caused 176 deaths and denied it for days. All, just to have the audacity to withhold the bodies of the sons and daughters of the mothers and fathers. To this day, you have not clarified the exact causes!



You questioned the intelligence of the Iranian people because of your controversy with the West. You claimed that the corona pandemic was a plot and therefore banned the importation of international vaccines. This decision has led to the deaths of certainly hundreds of thousands of Iranians.



Now, it is over!



We will no longer accept that you deprive us of our basic rights and the right to love freely, rights that every human being is entitled to.



We will no longer accept that the morality police, without any motive, brutally arrest, humiliate and kill our daughters, mothers and sisters.



We will no longer accept that you turn us, the Iranian people, against each other through targeted propaganda. We are not just the individual ethnic groups, we are Iran together.



We will no longer tolerate all of this!



Mr. Amini did not accept that his 22-year-old daughter Jhina Mahsa Amini was arrested and killed under your responsibility. He is not willing to confirm your lies because he is no longer afraid of you. Since your patriarchy has nothing but fear as its foundation, I would like to officially tell you today in front of the whole world: We, the Iranian people and especially Iranian women, will no longer be oppressed by you and your government.



In the many previous demonstrations in Iran, such as in 2009 or in 2019, we as a people were concerned about our right to vote or economic grievances in the country. Mr. Khamenei, this time it is about the basic women rights and the fact that we no longer tolerate your government in the country. Your government no longer has a right to exist, as much of the Iranian people have lost all confidence in your leadership. If you had heard the wailing of Iranian mothers in the presence of the morality police, you would have seen the revolution coming.



We, the Iranian people, are not hostages who remain trapped in a prison of fictitious grids that you have maintained for years through propaganda.



You think the fact that the West depends on our country's raw materials will protect you from falling? Unfortunately, I must disappoint you here as well. We, the Iranian people, no longer allow the West to accept this femicide without a word or action. The West must listen to the courageous Iranian women who risk everything for a free and self-determined life.



You have surely heard the cries of protest, especially the cry of „Mojtaba, die and never witness your office.“ I do not wish you death. Otherwise, I would be like you. However, I look forward to the day when we Iranian women have released ourselves from your tyranny and walk the streets of our free beloved Iran with our hair uncovered and loose.



The history of Iran is rich. Looking only at the past 2500 years, it is clear to see that we have always managed to rise like the phoenix from the ashes and liberate ourselves.



I speak here as the voice of all Iranians who are fighting for a free and independent life – it is time for you, Mr. Khamenei, to say goodbye.



Woman.Life.Freedom.



Seyedeh Ala Paighambari