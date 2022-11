Überall nur verbrannte Erde

FILE - Danyk Rak, 12, stands with his grandmother Nina on the debris of their house destroyed by Russian forces' shelling in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 13, 2022. Danyk's family home was destroyed and his mother seriously wounded as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv’s suburbs and surrounding towns in a failed effort to seize the capital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) AP/Evgeniy Maloletka