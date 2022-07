Just amazing photo shoot of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady, Olena Zelenska by ANNIE LEIBOVITZ.

My personal favorite is in Antonov airport that arguably was the turning point in defence of Kyiv.#Zelensky #Vogue #Antonovhttps://t.co/wZ8lN7atux pic.twitter.com/eAbAF5Dorh