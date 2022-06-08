At The Ground, we celebrate Style & Culture. At The Ground, we bring together the best of fashion, self-care and culture over three days.



From 7 - 9 July, you can meet the coolest industry professionals, listen to their stories, experience their brands and learn from their knowledge. You can educate yourself, be inspired or just have a good time with your people.

Join workshops, shop amazing Vintage Pieces, learn about Sustainability and Circulation, experience the coolest brand pop-ups, enjoy live gigs or just take a little trip to the metaverse – everything’s possible at The Ground.

It’s a whole new space where the influential, the weird, the wild and the wonderful come together.

BRAND POP-UPS

KARL KANI • MCM • VANMOOF • DRYKORN • UNDGRETEL1106Airy • EFFENBERGER COUTURE • MARIS PIEPERMALDONADOC• HAPPY SOCKS • NAMILIA



VINTAGE MARKET

VINOKILO • WAVEY GARMS

ELIO EVENTS FOR BREEZYMARKET



PANEL TALKS

TIKTOK • VICE • JOURNEE



MUSIC ACTS

HANABY • DJ KILLING • DEADHYPE • BABY B3NS

SIMON KAISER • FLOYD LAVINE • DIPPED IN COLORS



SPECIALS

#FASHIONUNITES PARADE WITH PLATTE.BERLIN

LARGER THAN LIFE BALL BY THE GORGEOUS HOUSE OF GUCCI



AND MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED