10 questions about fashion for Casey Spooner

Many Berliners will know Casey Spooner as the singer of the legendary underground act Fischerspooner, which collaborated with DJ Hell and was hired by Klaus Biesenbach for performances at Kunstwerke in the Noughties. With the song “Emerge”, Spooner sang his way into the hearts of clubbers, wearing heavy make-up and flamboyant costumes.

Spooner is a multi-faceted performer who feels at home in music and film as well as in the world of fashion and art. With his performance at the opening of the exhibition “Heute leider nicht” at Dittrich & Schlechtriem Gallery, the American-born artist proved just recently that he is also a perfect fit for Berlin in 2023. His stage outfit alone, completely by Kreuzberger Labels GmbH, demonstrated his connection to the city's most relevant creatives.

Spooner sang songs from his new album “With Love From Death Beach”, which he had previously spent months tweaking with Cologne-based producer Julian Stetter. These days, he's spending less time in Paris and more time in his apartment in Mitte - so this appearance will likely not be his last in Berlin this summer. To bridge the gap until his next one, we caught up with him for a conversation about fashion.

1. How often do you change outfits during the day?

It really depends on the day and where I am. If it’s NYC, I’m probably just getting dressed once for the day, but I’ll have a gym bag. If it’s Paris, I’ll change for dinner into something somewhat elegant. If it’s Berlin, I’ll need to change into the right shoe for dancing and something athletic sexy for the club. Hopefully I’m just at the beach in a Turkish towel and coconut oil.

2. What is your favourite piece of clothing right now?

I recently rediscovered a Bernhard Wilhelm top from 2009 in my storage. I had collected several of them for dancers to wear on tour. I packed in five minutes to come to Berlin for two days… two weeks ago. Thankfully I threw it in the bag. Also I have this sweatshirt from Willy Chavarria that says BREAKING NEWS (there’s a long story behind it) that I can’t be without. It’s my favorite sweatshirt forever. They only made eight of them!

3. Which fashion trend do you dislike most at the moment?

Maybe quiet luxury? But I think fashion in general is amazing right now. I love the wild hedonism and gender bending glamour. That Miu Miu show with everything chopped off was a defining moment. And I love the Neo-90’s vibe but more queer. We are coming out of a dark time. The pandemic had a big impact on everyone. And I think we are seeing just the beginning of a golden age in creativity. I know that I’ve changed and my work has too.

4. Prada sends you shoes for free. How come?

My friend Fábio Zambernardi works at Prada. I’ve known him since I was 25. We met through mutual friends when I tried modeling in Milano one summer. Fábio’s seen my entire progression as an artist. He’s made amazing costumes for me and has been very generous dressing me. I’m very fortunate to have been a muse for him in recent years. I’ve also worked with Raf Simons before on two performances. He did the stage design at a festival in Belgium for me. He built a curtain with a giant clock counting down when the performance began. It is hands down one of the most exciting entrances I've ever made, especially in a festival. So there’s a long history there.

5. If you had to choose one fashion brand to stick with for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I’m less and less of a consumer because I have such an extensive archive. I don’t really need much. Storage and shipping is my biggest issue! If anything I prefer to collaborate with young designers. GmbH dressed me for my performance in Berlin recently and the look was incredible, thigh high boots and a skort with a built in thong! I’m happy to borrow and return. I don’t need to own anything. And it’s less laundry to do.

6. Your stage outfits are always very flamboyant, what are your criteria for choosing them?

I’m always thinking about theme and character. The themes are always a crazy combination of ideas. One era was Outer Space Japanese Vaudeville, another was Underwater Venetian Goth. Currently my character is „Transcendental Apocalyptic Techno Tarzan“. It’s a nice change from my Super Homo Presidential persona. Also I have the uncanny ability of being able to wear almost anything. I think it excites designers and it’s why they love to dress me. So when a designer has a vision for me, I happily follow. I’m very easy going.

7. How often do you clear out your wardrobe, and where do things end up?

I’ve really never cleared my wardrobe out! I just keep putting stuff in storage and moving to the next place with a tote bag. I swear this year I’m going to do a storage sale and donate the important pieces in my archive to an institution. I had thought about creating a lending library, so everyone could borrow from my closet. That would be amazing.

8. When you compare Berlin and Paris in terms of fashion style, what comes to mind first?

Berlin is more contemporary and queer. Paris is more over the top and bougie. I’ve always liked both. I tend to be elegant and irreverent at the same time. The Whole festival [queer festival in Ferropolis/ Gräfenhainichen; editor's note] was the best fashion show I’ve seen in a decade. It was wildly inspiring! I felt like a proud parent seeing the kids looking incredible. I was the only cis man on the scene wearing a rhinestone thong twenty years ago. Now everyone’s doing it! And I love it! Gives me hope for the future.

9. You’re at a restaurant and the waiter accidentally spills red wine on your super expensive white t-shirt. What do you do?

Take my shirt off and dye it in the remaining wine as quickly as possible.

10. What is your price pain threshold for a garment?

I don’t buy clothes anymore. I’ve paid in blood, sweat and tears… I guess I draw the line at cum… but that’s negotiable.