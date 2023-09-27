Tickets for the spectacular Halloween party in 2023 at the scene restaurant FREDERICK’S in Berlin at Potsdamer Platz on October 28th are now available. The party starts at 8 PM, and included in the ticket price is not only entertainment but also a Triple X Martini welcome cocktail, flying food, and a midnight snack. Book directly online here or call us at 030 2327 7500 (Mon-Fri: 9 AM - 5 PM).

Halloween 2023 at Frederick's: A night of eerie elegance

This year, ‚Trick or treat!‘ also applies at the trendy scene restaurant Frederick's in the heart of Berlin at Potsdamer Platz during the spectacular Halloween party 2023 under the theme ‚A Night of Eerie Elegance,‘ featuring live acts, a costume competition, canapés, special drinks, and DJs included!

You can look forward to exclusive Halloween drinks and specially crafted canapés and bowls for the evening. However, the true highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the music and entertainment, as Frederick's plans to create an unforgettable party.

©Leander Rambichler-Praxmarer The entrance to the trendy scene restaurant Frederick's

©Leander Rambichler-Praxmarer The spectacular and elegant bar

To ensure that all guests can dance the night away, a spacious dance floor will be set up in the heart of the restaurant, and live DJs will provide cool beats throughout the evening. And because spooky entertainment and creative costumes are an integral part of an authentic Halloween party, the outstanding drag entertainer Sheila Wolf will host the evening, including a costume competition!!! with generous prizes sponsored by Moët Hennessy. So, it's worth dressing up extravagantly!

©Leander Rambichler-Praxmarer PartyOn on October 28th with a live DJ!

©Frederick´s „A night of eerie elegance“ is the theme of the evening!

At a glance: Date and Time : Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 8:00 PM - Sunday, October 29, 2023, until 2:00 AM

Location : Frederick's | Bellevuestraße 1 | 10785 Berlin | see map below

Price: Tickets are priced at 89 Euros per person and include: Welcome drink by Belvedere Vodka | Canapés and bowls as a flying buffet | Entertainment (Sheila Wolf as hostess, DJs, spooky live acts) | Midnight snack | Costume competition with generous prizes

Book tickets HERE.

