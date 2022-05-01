Berlin spree river boat tour „Bridge trip“ from Jannowitzbrücke through Berlin: Discover Berlin and its sights in a relaxing 3.5 hours from the water on this Spree tour. The timetable with the departure times and the prices can be found here and you can also conveniently buy the tickets online in advance.

Look forward to this tour because it's our crowd favorite and a classic at that. During this city tour on the water, you will cross the most diverse districts and neighborhoods of Berlin and get to know the historic and modern center of Berlin in a relaxed way. On this city tour on the Spree and the Landwehr Canal, learn more about the sights along the banks and let yourself be spoiled by the delicious menus and drinks on board.

Highlights of the tour the modern chancellery and government district

the magn ificent Bellevue Palace: the official residence of the Federal President

the historic Nikolaiviertel: this is where Berlin came into being

the diverse Museum Island: Old and New Museum, Old National Gallery, Bode Museum and Pergamon Museum

the mighty Berlin Cathedral and the new Humboldt Forum (old city palace)

the imposing Oberbaum Bridge: the landmark of the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district

the exciting technology museum including the hovering candy bomber. There are airplanes, ships, locomotives and the world's first computer!

and over 60 bridges...

©SuKt Museum Island with the Old and New Museum, the Old National Gallery, the Bode Museum and the Pergamon Museum.

During the journey you can choose whether you would like to have a small snack or a 3-course meal:

Choice of menus: Menu 1 „Pork fillet“: Cream of tomato soup • Pork medallions with mushroom cream and tagliatelle • Belgian waffle with berry compote - 26,50 €

Menu 2 „Beef goulash“: Cream of tomato soup • Beef goulash with tagliatelle • Belgian waffle with berry compote - 26,50 €

Menu 3 „Pollock fillet“: Cream of tomato soup • Pollock fillet with leaf spinach and long-grain rice • Belgian waffle with berry compote - 26,50 €

Menu 4 „Veggi“: Cream of tomato soup • Aubergine curry with long grain rice • Belgian waffle with berry compote - 21,20 €

Coffee cover: 1 pot of coffee or tea + 1 sheet cake with cream - 7,50 €

All menus are booked when you buy the ticket, which is possible up to a maximum of 48 hours before departure. You order the drinks on board.

At a glance: Season: 16.03.-31.10.2022 (also at Pentecost)

Departure times: 10:45 am and 2:20 pm from Jannowitzbrücke - and 10:55 am and 2:30 pm from East Side Gallery | You can also find the times in the booking system below (click on the „Buy ticket“ button here)

Departure locations: 1. Anlegestelle Jannowitzbrücke : Address: Rolandufer 4 in 10179 Berlin - or 2nd landing stage East Side Gallery (Ostbahnhof): Address: Mühlenstraße 60 in 10243 Berlin (see also maps below )

Duration: approx. 3.5 hours

Prices:

Adult: 25,90 euros

Saver price: 22.10 euros for groups of 20 or more people, pensioners (Mon-Fri), pupils & students, severely disabled people from 50% & accompanying person, people with transfer services

Reduced price for children (6-14 years): 13 euros

Children from 0-6 years ride for free

Audio guide: 12 languages, rental price is 2 euros

Ticket: The online ticket is sent by e-mail immediately after booking and can be shown on your mobile phone. A printout on paper is possible, but not necessary.

You have a seat guarantee and all seats are rainproof

Corona note: the respective regulation at the time of the journey applies

Book your ticket today because this tour is our most popular Spree cruise and unfortunately places are limited!

Pier/map:

Anlegestelle Jannowitzbrücke: Adresse: Rolandufer 4 in 10179 Berlin





Anlegestelle East Side Gallery (Ostbahnhof): Adresse: Mühlenstraße 60 in 10243 Berlin

