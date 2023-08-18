Tickets for the „Berlin Capital Spree Cruise“ departing from Hauptbahnhof / Central Station for a 1-hour journey through Berlin Mitte and the government district, as well as the 2023 schedule, prices, and the docking location, can be found here. Book directly online or call us at +49 30 2327 7500 (Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm).

One-hour boat tour from Hauptbahnhof through Berlin Mitte

If you're short on time or near Hauptbahnhof / Central Station and want to explore the capital city from the water in a relaxed manner, then the 1-hour „Berlin Capital Spree Cruise“ is just right for you!

Look forward to this boat tour on the Spree through the center of Berlin and receive the most important information about the highlights on the left and right bank in German or English.

Highlights of the tour: the modern Chancellery and government district

the diverse Museum Island: Old Museum, New Museum, Old National Gallery, Bode Museum, and Pergamon Museum

the imposing Berlin Cathedral and the new Humboldt Forum (former Royal Palace)

the historic Nikolaiviertel : where Berlin originated the famous Alexanderplatz with the 368-meter-high TV tower the House of World Cultures

and much more...

© The attractions during the 1-hour boat cruise.

What is the schedule for the 1-hour „Berlin Capital Spree Cruise“ from Hauptbahnhof / Central Station?

The easiest way is to check here in the booking system. Otherwise, here are the times from the 2023 schedule:

The core operating times are from April 1st to October 31st, 2023, always at 12:00 PM | 1:30 PM | 3:00 PM | 4:30 PM | 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM (except for Sunday). On Saturdays and Sundays, there's also a departure at 10:30 AM.

Is there a snack bar and beverages available on board?

You can order small snacks and beverages at the onboard restaurant.

Where does the „Berlin Capital Spree Cruise“ boat tour start?

The „Berlin Capital Spree Cruise“ boat tour starts and ends at the Hauptbahnhof / Central Station dock, located at the Moltkebrücke. Simply walk from the Hauptbahnhof towards the Spree River. You'll come across the Moltkebrücke, which you'll cross. At the end, turn right and go down to the Spree at Bettina-von-Arnim-Ufer, where you'll already see the dock on your right.

Enter into your navigation system: GPS: 52.52226, 13.36975. To reach the location using public transportation, you can simply take the S-Bahn, bus, tram, or regional train to Hauptbahnhof/Central Station.

At a glance: Season: March 24, 2023 - October 31, 2023 Departure Times: 12:00 PM | 1:30 PM | 3:00 PM | 4:30 PM

Departure Point : Hauptbahnhof / Central Station - Dock at Moltkebrücke / Bettina-von-Arnim-Ufer

Duration: 1 hour

Restrooms/WC: Available on board

Strollers/Bicycles/Dogs: Allowed. Dogs must be leashed, and large dogs require a muzzle.

Prices:

Adults (15 years and older): 19 Euro

Children (3-15 years | 50% discount): 9.50 Euro

Children 0-2 : Free

Groups of 10 or more (10% discount): 17.10 Euro

Ticket: The online ticket will be sent via email immediately after booking and can be presented on your mobile device. Printing a paper copy is possible but not necessary. You have a guaranteed seat, and all seats are rainproof.

