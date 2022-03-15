The one-hour boat trip „Historical city tour“ through the center of Berlin is our most popular 1-hour cruise on the Spree. On this entertaining boat tour, you will learn everything about the sights along the shore and can relax with a cool drink taking photos and experiencing the capital from the water.
Highlights:
- Chancellery and government district
- Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the Federal President
- Nikolaiviertel, where Berlin was born
- Museum Island (Old and New Museum, Old National Gallery, Bode Museum and Pergamon Museum)
- Berlin Cathedral and the new Humboldt Forum (old city palace)
- House of World Cultures, and much more ...
Start your tour from one of the following piers:
- Nikolaiviertel/Humboldtforum (Alexanderplatz), Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 1 in 10178 Berlin, directly opposite the Humboldt Forum
- Friedrichstraße/Weidendamm, Am Weidendamm 1 in 10117 Berlin, directly at the Weidendamm Bridge (Weidendamm Brücke)
At a glance::
- Season: 12.03.-18.12.2022
- Departure times: the different times can be found in the booking system below ("buy ticket" button)
- Duration: 1 hour
- Prices: Adults: 18 euros
- Discount price: 15.30 euros for groups of 20 or more people, pensioners, pupils & students, severely disabled people from 50% & accompanying person, people with transfer services, reduced price for children (6-14 years): 9 euros, Children from 0-6 years ride for free
- Audio guide: 12 languages (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Swedish, Chinese, Hebrew, Finnish), rental price is 2 euros
- Ticket: The online ticket is sent by e-mail immediately after booking and can be shown on your mobile phone. A printout on paper is possible, but not necessary.
- You have a seat guarantee and all seats are rainproof
- There will be a small snack and drinks on board
- Corona note: the respective regulation at the time of the journey applies
Book your ticket today because this tour is our most popular 1-hour Spree cruise and unfortunately places are limited!
+++ The tour will be bookable shortly. We are still waiting for the release +++
If you have any questions or requests, please send an email to: ticketshop@berliner-zeitung.de or call our booking hotline: 030 2327 7500 (9am-3pm).
We like to help you.
Your team from the ticket shop
