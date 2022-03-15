The one-hour boat trip „Historical city tour“ through the center of Berlin is our most popular 1-hour cruise on the Spree. On this entertaining boat tour, you will learn everything about the sights along the shore and can relax with a cool drink taking photos and experiencing the capital from the water.

Highlights: Chancellery and government district

Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the Federal President

Nikolaiviertel, where Berlin was born

Museum Island (Old and New Museum, Old National Gallery, Bode Museum and Pergamon Museum)

Berlin Cathedral and the new Humboldt Forum (old city palace)

House of World Cultures, and much more ...

Imago The Chancellery, which supports the chancellor in his work.

Start your tour from one of the following piers:

Nikolaiviertel/Humboldtforum (Alexanderplatz) , Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 1 in 10178 Berlin, directly opposite the Humboldt Forum

Friedrichstraße/Weidendamm, Am Weidendamm 1 in 10117 Berlin, directly at the Weidendamm Bridge (Weidendamm Brücke)

At a glance:: Season: 12.03.-18.12.2022

Departure times : the different times can be found in the booking system below ("buy ticket" button)

Duration: 1 hour

Prices: Adults: 18 euros

Discount price: 15.30 euros for groups of 20 or more people, pensioners, pupils & students, severely disabled people from 50% & accompanying person, people with transfer services, reduced price for children (6-14 years): 9 euros, Children from 0-6 years ride for free

Audio guide: 12 languages (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Swedish, Chinese, Hebrew, Finnish), rental price is 2 euros

Ticket: The online ticket is sent by e-mail immediately after booking and can be shown on your mobile phone. A printout on paper is possible, but not necessary.

You have a seat guarantee and all seats are rainproof

There will be a small snack and drinks on board

Corona note: the respective regulation at the time of the journey applies

