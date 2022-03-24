Our open-top hop on hop off Berlin bus is the best way to see this magnificent city. Uninterrupted views of the beautiful buildings and parks, with the freedom to jump on and off as you please. See Alexanderplatz, Brandenburg Gate, Checkpoint Charlie, the famous boulevard Kurfürstendamm, the East Side Gallery & much more, all from the vantage point of a Berlin double decker bus.

Hop on one of our famous red buses and let your Berlin adventure begin! With a choice of 24 hour or 48 hour tickets, you can choose your own Berlin experience and we guarantee that even with a 24 hour ticket, you won’t run out of amazing things to see.

The tour takes you in about 2.5 hours past the highlights of Berlin and you can get off at any stop and get on again later. The red double-decker buses run regularly, currently every 30 minutes, and you will receive all important information via audio guide in 15 languages.

Highlights and stops of the tour: Kurfürstendamm : Kudamm 216 Hard Rock Café

Kurfürstendamm / Meinekestraße (Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtnis-Kirche)

Kurfürstendamm / Rankestraße

Tauentzien

KaDeWe (Luxury department store) / Wittenbergplatz

Lützowplatz (Bauhaus Archiv)

Kulturforum (Berliner Philharmonie - Kammermusik Saal / Kunstgewerbemuseum / Gemäldegalerie)

Potsdamer Platz / Ausstieg zum Panoramapunkt (Cafe and Viewing platform) at Kollhoff-Tower / Sony Center / Staatsbibliothek

Potsdamer Platz / Balzac Cafe

Martin-Gropius-Bau (Museum) / Topographie des Terror (Exhibition)

Checkpoint Charlie (Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie) / Exit at Asisi Panorama „DIE MAUER“ - Friedrichstraße 205

Gendarmenmarkt (Konzerthaus Berlin, Deutscher und Französicher Dom)

Neptunbrunnen (at the Red Town Hall)

Alexanderplatz (Fernsehturm, Weltzeituhr, Körperwelten)

Karl-Marx-Allee

East Side Gallery (Mercedes-Benz-Arena / Remains of the Berlin Wall)

Ostbahnhof

Neptunbrunnen

Berliner Dom (Museumsinsel with Pergamon Museum / Humboldt Forum)

Lustgarten (Altes Museum)

Friedrichstraße / Unter den Linden

Brandenburger Tor (Akademie der Künste / Hotel „Adlon“)

Central Station

Siegessäule

Zoologischer Garten Berlin (Zoo) / Elefantentor

Kranzler Eck (Cafe) - Kurfürstendamm 22

At a glance: Dates: daily from April 7th to October 31st, 2022

Times: Tours currently depart every 30 minutes between 9:30am-2:30pm and the last tour ends at 5:00pm

Duration: a round trip without getting off takes 2.5 hours

Stops: see list above

Tickets and prices:

You can choose between a 1-day ticket and a 2-day ticket. The tickets are valid for 24 or 48 hours after validation on the bus.

Adults: 24 euros (for 24 hours) / 32 euros (for 48 hours)

Reduced: 22 euros (people with disabilities, students, schoolchildren, seniors, groups of 6 adults or more, no 48-hour ticket at the moment)

Children (6-12 years): 12 euros / 16 euros (for 48 hours)

Families: 59 euros / 69 euros (2 adults and up to 3 children aged 6-12)

Languages: English, Dutch, Swedish, Turkish, Hebrew, Polish, Danish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, German and Irish

Valid buses: the red buses from Top Tour Sightseeing - as well as the buses from the companies „City Circle“ (yellow-pink) and „Berlin City Sightseeing“ (red-yellow) can currently be used with the ticket.

The online ticket is issued without a date and can be redeemed on the bus within 24 months of booking. You will receive the ticket by email immediately after booking and you can also show it on your smartphone (it is not necessary to print it out).

If you have any questions or requests, please email us at: ticketshop@berliner-zeitung.de - or call our booking hotline on 030 2327 7500 (Mon-Fri: 9am-3pm).

